Kustom Signals Announces Optimized ProLaser 4 & Trade Up Program

Lenexa, Kan. - Kustom Signals, Inc. is proud to release the second generation ProLaser 4, the award winning member of the ProLaser family of lasers. ProLaser 4 delivers superior performance and ergonomics, simple data logging, easy to read display, and versatile power options.



With superior operation in target acquisition time, target range and operation through glass, the performance of the ProLaser 4 is the new benchmark in the industry. Fatigue is minimized with the unit’s ideal balance and operation is simplified due to features such as high contrast OLED graphical display, simple user interface, ruggedized pistol grip, and selectable aiming reticles. Additionally, the ProLaser 4 has event recall and a high capacity internal memory which facilitates data exporting with the supplied USB cable. Furthermore, the unit operates in all weather conditions and has a poor weather mode for enhanced capability. New ProLaser 4 orders include eight- rechargeable AA batteries (four in use plus four spares) with a charging station making the ProLaser 4 the lowest operating cost in its class.



Kustom Signals is so confident in the performance and reliability of this second generation product, we have extended the warranty from two to three years on new orders. This represents a purchased value of $350. This is a commitment we are proud to be making our new standard!



Additionally, by utilizing Kustom Signals’ Trade Up Program, users can receive a $200 credit on the purchase of a new ProLaser 4 with the exchange of any IACP CPL listed radar or laser, regardless of working condition. This program is valid for orders placed starting May 28, 2013 and shipped by December 31, 2013. Not valid with any other offer, promotion or existing contracts.



Already a ProLaser 4 owner with a two-year warranty? We have you covered too! Contact KSI customer service at 800-458-7866 for a free upgrade to optimize your ProLaser 4 Generation 1, and we’ll restart your two-year warranty at no additional charge!



About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc. a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.