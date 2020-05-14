PatrolWitness™ provides face shields to help fight COVID-19

The past weeks of our changing world has brought to the forefront the need for a growing supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Our Health workers and first-responders on the front lines have been severely under-supplied in some areas and are working in dangerous conditions.

It is our goal to help with this fight in whatever way we can right now. As a designer-manufacturer of video and GPS-based solutions for the law enforcement markets, PatrolWitness™ and it’s parent company 247 Security Inc. have certain engineering and manufacturing capabilities that we have been able to mobilize against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we have been working diligently to design and produce protective equipment; equipment that is now ready to be donated to the front lines.

We are proud to be able to offer these to our partners free of charge while our supply lasts.

Some areas have been hit harder than others and some have been overlooked in the rush to provide PPE. Unfortunately, we do not have a crystal ball to see how long this pandemic will last but for now, we hope to be of some help.

We are sharing the plans for this face shield also for use if you have the equipment and material to be able to make these in your facilities. Contact us to get the design specifications and design files for used with laser-cutters.

About PatrolWitness

PatrolWitness™ is 247Security’s dedicated line-up of Digital Video Solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire & EMS, and public safety services. Patrol Witness™ was conceived to merge 247Security technology, developed over the last 20 years, with intense scrutiny and input from active law enforcement and public safety personnel; resulting in rugged, state-of-the-art products specifically designed for these applications.