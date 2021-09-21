Rekor Systems selection of Waycare Technologies by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for pilot program to reduce state traffic congestion and crashes

September 9, 2021 -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, today announced that its Waycare Technologies subsidiary has been selected by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for a pilot program to help reduce congestion and collisions in the Baton Rouge area and promote speed harmonization for a safer driver experience. The initial deployment, which kicked off July 15, 2021, focuses on some of the region’s most dangerous sections of highway: Interstate 10 (“I-10”) and Interstate 12 (“I-12”).

“Rekor has seen a sharp increase in demand from government agencies for real-time, AI driven insights from roadways,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “The actionable insights derived from this platform, enables a broad set of applications for regional and state government departments and agencies to build smarter and safer cities. From traffic management and public safety to smart parking and citizen experience, Rekor is helping our government customers meet their respective missions.”

The Company will use its powerful AI algorithms and machine learning to analyze large data sets from various Louisiana agency sources as well as mobile apps, connected vehicles, and third-party systems to produce actionable traffic safety insights. To aid in this real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecasting, the company’s all-in-one traffic management platform has been integrated into LaDOTD’s Traffic Management Center (TMC) and Motorist Assist Patrol (MAP), providing the agency with collaborative tools for more efficient responses and planning. This application is a model for Rekor’s expanded focus on providing government customers with intelligent infrastructure and insights to build smarter, safer cities.

LaDOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said of the program, “We are thrilled to kick off our deployment to investigate approaches to alleviating traffic congestion and improving road safety, especially on critical traffic corridors like I-10 and I-12. This deployment is designed to help improve driver commutes and reduce incidents, all the while bringing cutting-edge technology into the fold.”

As a result of the company’s numerous connected vehicle partnerships, LaDOTD will gain access to useful insights into driver behaviors and road incidents. With planned construction imminent along the I-10 and I-12 corridors, the pilot program will serve as a useful test to see how such technology can support travel demand management in the region. The pilot program is a typical first step for states to apply lessons learned before moving to a broader deployment.

“In just one month, we’re already integrating deidentified data from almost 14% of vehicles driving in the state of Louisiana,” said Paul-Matthew Zamsky, Strategic Partnerships, Rekor. “We are helping to increase LaDOTD’s roadway visibility by connecting to infrastructure to help manage transportation and communicate better in real-time.”

This deployment comes on the heels of a successful partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in which the Company’s predictive analytics and integrated platform resulted in an 18% reduction in crashes, equating to an estimated $3 million in economic savings.