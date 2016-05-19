911 Signal Releases New LED Strobe Lightheads

911 Signal recently released five new LED Strobe Lightheads – T4, T8, X9, X9T & X18.

The T4 LED strobe lighthead has a modern and beautiful look with no visible screws. Smaller in size and modularized design.

The T8 LED strobe lighthead has our newest lens design and LED Power: 8 Pcs of 3W LEDs. The brightness exceeds Class 2 standard and is adjustable.

The X9 new 180 degrees LED strobe light also has a modern and beautiful look. LED Power: 9 Pcs of 3W LEDs. The brightness exceeds Class 2 standard and is also adjustable. New 180 degrees lens and a modularized design.

The X9T dual color LED strobe lighthead has a full aluminum alloy shell that is strong and robust. Dual color made from two LEDs of different colors in one slot.

The X18 18 Pcs LED Strobe lighthead has a new 180 degrees lens. LED Power: 18 Pcs of 3W LEDs. Applicable in all locations and brightness exceeds Class 2 standard and is adjustable.

Learn more at: LED Strobe Lightheads.

About 911 Signal

911SIGNAL is a dynamic and highly professional supplier of electronic lighting and signal products for emergency, safety, maintenance, utility, and public transportation vehicles. We are well on our way to reaching our goal of becoming the industry’s number one provider. In and of itself, this is a by-product of doing our part to help our customers to both become and stay number one in their own endeavors.