911 Signal USA Releases Updated 2013 Emergency Vehicle Lighting Color Guide by State

Jupiter, Fl. - 911 Signal USA has just released its updated 2013 State-by-State Guide to Emergency Vehicle Lighting that is ideal for fleet managers, but also contains vital information for all emergency first responder vehicles.



This interactive guide will allow any emergency vehicle driver to quickly and easily find the correct color choices for police lights in their state. Additionally, drivers, installers, and first responder vehicle equipment buyers can find out what type of emergency vehicle lighting is permissible in a particular area by simply browsing this guide.



To begin using the guide, readers simply choose the state they work in. After finding their particular state, readers will be able to find the definition of an emergency vehicle in their state, and all color assignments for police and other first responders. In fact, this user-friendly guide includes color assignments for police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and if permitted by state statutes; construction and tow truck vehicles too.



All of the information in this guide is based on individual state statutes. To ensure readers can easily find any further information, links to more formal sources are also provided in each state section.



911 Signal has provided this information to its customers and others as well because they understand the significant importance of using the right color emergency vehicle lights on the road. To learn more about 911 Signal USA’s State-by-State Guide to Emergency Vehicle Lights visit http://www.911signalusa.com/states/index.php

911 Signal USA specializes in police lights and emergency vehicle lights for all first responders. Our inventory includes light bars, LED Police lights, fog lights, dash lights, siren speakers, beacons, and sirens. To see 911 Signal USA’s complete listing of warning lights and emergency vehicle equipment, visit http://www.911signalusa.com http://www.911signalusa.com