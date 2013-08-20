Federal Signal introduces LatitudeTM Warning Light for Law Enforcement

New Latitude™ combines exclusive Solaris® LED reflector design and ROC (Reliable Onboard Circuitry™ ) technology for optical efficiency in a warning light.

University Park, Ill. - Federal Signal introduces the LatitudeTM warning light for law enforcement vehicles. The Latitude combines the exclusive Solaris® LED reflector design with ROC (Reliable Onboard CircuitryTM) technology to create a superior lighting solution.





The Solaris LED reflector technology is engineered to significantly increase off-axis warning and maximize the LED light source. Federal Signal’s patented ROC technology reduce potential failure points found in a typical warning light to reduce labor time and increase road time for emergency vehicles.



A selection of interior and exterior mounting brackets makes Latitude ideal for a variety of vehicle applications. The Latitude warning light comes in 4-head, 6-head and 8-head models. Flashing models are available in LED colors of red, blue or amber.



To help protect against outdoor conditions, the Latitude has an innovative co-extrusion and polycarbonate housing to provide superior moisture resistance.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) enhances the safety, security and well-being of communities and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer and manufacturer of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates three groups: Safety and Security Systems, Environmental Solutions and Fire Rescue.



For more information on Federal Signal, visit: http://www.federalsignal.com.



For more information on Federal Signal, Safety & Security Systems, visit: http://www.fedsig.com.