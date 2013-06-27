Introducing the Federal Signal Latitude Series Warning Light
Federal Signal introduces the Latitude™ Series warning light. The Latitude is built with Federal Signal’s Solaris LED reflector design for superior light intensity. The Latitude is available in four-, six-, and eight-head models and includes 10 eye-catching warning patterns.
A selection of internal and external mounting brackets makes Latitude ideal for many applications including municipal, utility, construction, public safety and tow and recovery.
Features:
• Solaris® LED reflectors for the highest optical efficiency
• ROC (Reliable Onboard Circuitry™) reduces potential failure points found in a
typical lighting system
• Available in 4-head, 6-head or 8-head models
• Three LEDs per position
• Both interior and exterior mounting brackets are available
• Innovative co-extrusion, polycarbonate housing provides moisture resistance
• Each model includes 10 flash patterns plus 1 test pattern
• Amber Latitude models with directional warning functions will be available
in the Third Quarter, 2013
• Five-year Warranty
For more information on the Latitude, please contact your local Federal Signal sales representative, visit our website at www.fedsig.com or contact us at 800-824-0254 (Amber Market) or 800-264-3578 (Police/Fire Market).