Introducing the Federal Signal Latitude Series Warning Light

Federal Signal introduces the Latitude™ Series warning light. The Latitude is built with Federal Signal’s Solaris LED reflector design for superior light intensity. The Latitude is available in four-, six-, and eight-head models and includes 10 eye-catching warning patterns.

A selection of internal and external mounting brackets makes Latitude ideal for many applications including municipal, utility, construction, public safety and tow and recovery.

Features:

• Solaris® LED reflectors for the highest optical efficiency

• ROC (Reliable Onboard Circuitry™) reduces potential failure points found in a

typical lighting system

• Available in 4-head, 6-head or 8-head models

• Three LEDs per position

• Both interior and exterior mounting brackets are available

• Innovative co-extrusion, polycarbonate housing provides moisture resistance

• Each model includes 10 flash patterns plus 1 test pattern

• Amber Latitude models with directional warning functions will be available

in the Third Quarter, 2013

• Five-year Warranty

For more information on the Latitude, please contact your local Federal Signal sales representative, visit our website at www.fedsig.com or contact us at 800-824-0254 (Amber Market) or 800-264-3578 (Police/Fire Market).