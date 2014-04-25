Rigid Industries Announces Four New Products

Phoenix, AZ – Rigid Industries® LED Lighting is excited to announce the hard release of four new products. New for 2014 are the GMC 1500 Grille Kit, the Polaris RZR XP1000 Grille, the 2011-2013 Dodge Ram Fog Light Kit and the Pole Mount.

The 2014 GMC 1500 Grille Kit accommodates (2) D-Series & (1) 20” E-Series LED Light. These grilles are made from laser-cut 304 stainless steel and are assembled using stainless steel button socket head bolts and nylon nuts - not welds. They feature a high quality black powder-coat finish and mounts securely using OEM mounting locations.

The 2014 Polaris RZR XP1000 is made from rugged laser-cut 304 stainless steel and assembled with even more stainless steel button socket head bolts and nylon nuts - instead of cheap welds. These 2014 Polaris RZR XP1000 grilles are HOT! Featuring a high quality black powder-coat finish and they mount securely using OEM mounting locations.

The 2011-2013 Dodge Ram Fog Light Kit features aggressive Rigid styling, stainless steel construction, black powder coat finish, includes all necessary hardware and is engineered, designed and assembled in the USA!

Finally, the Pole Mount Kit is ideal for public safety and construction lighting needs, this kit includes the pole mount assembly, wire management door, stick-on gasket, wire gland (cord grip) and two wire pigtails that allow you to run wire from the wire management box to the lights. Fits perfect with a 10" E-Series, 2 Q-Series, or even two Dually’s. Lights sold separately; pole not included.

