Digi Security Systems Delivers Top-Quality Video Surveillance Systems for Law Enforcement Agencies

Technology captures critical video footage in high-definition and enables identification of illicit activity

Pryor, Oklahoma – Digi Security Systems, a leading provider of video security systems, announces its innovative Enterprise IP Video, Video Visitation, Video Arraignment, and Voice & Intercom solutions for law enforcement agencies.

Digi Security Systems offers a broad range of digital surveillance cameras to provide the coverage and image detail necessary in law enforcement applications. Additionally, the company’s easy-to-use access control systems, such as the Avigilon Control Center software, let users search through hours of footage in seconds to identify illicit activity.

“High-quality digital video surveillance and access control systems are critical to success in the modern law enforcement landscape,” said Joshua Herron, President at Digi Security Systems. “Our team is able to expertly design, build, install, and support such systems to meet the specific needs of each of our customers.”

Digi currently provides top-quality video technology to 20% of the sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma counties, including Oklahoma County and Tulsa County. In addition to offering industry-leading solutions and service, Digi also offers government customers multiple purchasing avenues to expedite the sales process. Learn more about the Digi Security Systems products for law enforcement and correctional facilities from the company’s website.

