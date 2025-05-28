REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Shots fired: Critical tech for public events

Preventing mass casualty events through innovation and real-time surveillance

May 28, 2025 10:53 AM
In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with Detective Dave Gibson from the Tempe Police Department to explore how critical technology and tactical strategies are making large-scale events safer. From real-time mobile surveillance systems to covert behavioral detection teams, Tempe PD is setting a new standard for proactive public safety.

The Rapid All-Terrain Tower (RATT), brought to you by Critical Tech Solutions, elevates situational awareness fast. The RATT fills in camera blind spots, RF dead spots, and turns most hitch-equipped vehicles into a mobile command post in minutes. A field-swappable, portable tower that gives you the ability to deploy a variety of devices including surveillance cameras, radio antennas, signal boosters, outdoor WiFi & lighting when and where you need it most. You can also mount the 20-30' telescoping mast to a wall or freestanding on a tripod.

Key takeaways from this episode

  1. Mobile camera tech as a force multiplier
    Tempe PD uses the Rapid All-Terrain Tower (RATT) – a mobile, high-definition camera system – to provide real-time situational awareness at large public events, critical incidents and even protest zones. It’s a cost-effective, quick-deploy solution for enhancing visibility and crowd safety.
  2. Behavioral threat detection in plain clothes
    The department’s Intercept teams are trained in behavioral anomaly detection and medical trauma response. Operating covertly within event crowds, they serve as both observers and immediate responders, often identifying potential threats before they escalate.
  3. Multi-agency intel collaboration
    Through the Phoenix-area Fusion Center, Tempe PD collaborates with local and federal agencies to collect and analyze intelligence, monitor social media and identify potential threats before major events even begin.
  4. Real-time communication across teams
    The RATT camera feed can be streamed not only to a central command post but also directly to officers in the field. This integration allows for faster, smarter decisions during fast-moving scenarios.
  5. Affordability and accessibility matter
    Unlike many high-dollar surveillance solutions, the RATT system is financially accessible and can be operated by a single officer. It mounts to any standard vehicle hitch or tripod, making it highly versatile for patrol, SWAT, or detective use.
Shots Fired Podcast
The Shots Fired Podcast, now featured on Police1, brings you powerful stories and reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Join host Kyle Shoberg, a Northern California police sergeant, and co-host Mark Redlich, a 14-year Sacramento PD veteran, as they sit down with law enforcement professionals and community leaders to discuss critical issues and strategies in policing.

June 27, 2024 01:43 PM

