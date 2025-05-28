Shots fired: Critical tech for public events

Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with Detective Dave Gibson from the Tempe Police Department to explore how critical technology and tactical strategies are making large-scale events safer. From real-time mobile surveillance systems to covert behavioral detection teams, Tempe PD is setting a new standard for proactive public safety.

About our sponsor

The Rapid All-Terrain Tower (RATT), brought to you by Critical Tech Solutions, elevates situational awareness fast. The RATT fills in camera blind spots, RF dead spots, and turns most hitch-equipped vehicles into a mobile command post in minutes. A field-swappable, portable tower that gives you the ability to deploy a variety of devices including surveillance cameras, radio antennas, signal boosters, outdoor WiFi & lighting when and where you need it most. You can also mount the 20-30' telescoping mast to a wall or freestanding on a tripod.

Key takeaways from this episode



Mobile camera tech as a force multiplier

Tempe PD uses the Rapid All-Terrain Tower (RATT) – a mobile, high-definition camera system – to provide real-time situational awareness at large public events, critical incidents and even protest zones. It’s a cost-effective, quick-deploy solution for enhancing visibility and crowd safety. Behavioral threat detection in plain clothes

The department’s Intercept teams are trained in behavioral anomaly detection and medical trauma response. Operating covertly within event crowds, they serve as both observers and immediate responders, often identifying potential threats before they escalate. Multi-agency intel collaboration

Through the Phoenix-area Fusion Center, Tempe PD collaborates with local and federal agencies to collect and analyze intelligence, monitor social media and identify potential threats before major events even begin. Real-time communication across teams

The RATT camera feed can be streamed not only to a central command post but also directly to officers in the field. This integration allows for faster, smarter decisions during fast-moving scenarios. Affordability and accessibility matter

Unlike many high-dollar surveillance solutions, the RATT system is financially accessible and can be operated by a single officer. It mounts to any standard vehicle hitch or tripod, making it highly versatile for patrol, SWAT, or detective use.