Police1 and Shots Fired Podcast strike partnership

FRISCO, Texas — Police1, the leading authority for trusted industry news and innovative product information serving the law enforcement community, and Shots Fired Media Group (SFMG), the producer of the Shots Fired Podcast and the leading platform dedicated to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community, announced a strategic partnership focused on bringing SFMG’s mission-critical content and training to Police1’s dedicated audience.

Police1 is part of Lexipol Media Group, the top online destination for first responder news, product information and industry exclusives.

“We are excited to have an opportunity to work with the Shots Fired team and be a part of their phenomenal growth,” said Greg Toritto, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at Lexipol Media Group. “This partnership is a big step forward in our steadfast mission to ensure law enforcement agencies are as prepared as possible to keep their members and communities safe and informed.”

By leveraging Lexipol Media Group’s industry-leading Police1 media channels and Shots Fired Media Group’s rapid growth, training content, and rich storytelling, this partnership will deliver valuable resources to the law enforcement community while also providing a unique and effective advertising environment for companies that serve the needs of police departments and the law enforcement community.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lexipol,” said Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant in Northern California and Shots Fired Podcast Founder and host. “This partnership allows us to bring authentic stories, reality-based training, and important career content to the law enforcement and first responder community. We couldn’t imagine teaming with a more established and well-respected partner in this space.”

Mark Redlich, Shots Fired Podcast host and a 14-year Sacramento Police Department veteran, added, “Partnering with Lexipol is incredibly important as we continue our mission of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Their dedication to providing world-class resources, education, and training to first responders is exactly what attracted us to this partnership.”

For more information, please visit www.police1.com , www.shotsfiredpodcast.org and www.lexipol.com .

About Lexipol Media Group

The Lexipol Media Group leverages a highly engaged audience and product portfolio to connect first responders and local government officials with the companies, products and brands that serve them. Our industry-leading brands—Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1—create unparalleled content that aims to train, educate and inform. Part of Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

About Shots Fired Media Group

Shots Fired Media Group is the nation’s leading platform dedicated to bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. They do this through sharing authentic stories of law enforcement, creating reality-based training content, and providing an inside look at what it is like to serve communities across America. For additional information, visit Shots Fired Podcast on Police1, YouTube , Spotify and Apple Podcasts .

About Lexipol