Intapol Makes Designing Your Own Custom Badge Easier

Jersey City, NJ - INTAPOL, a leading manufacturer and distributor of police & security uniforms, boots and equipment now makes it easier for law enforcement, EMT and fire agencies and officers to make their own badges with the help of an online badge designer.

INTAPOL worked with Smith & Warren Badges, a proud manufacturer of badges and uniform insignia in the United States since 1925, to offer agencies and officers the ease of making their own uniquely-designed badges that portrays their vision and mission. With the online badge designer, agencies and officers only need to do the 3-steps to designing your custom badge below:

Use your style

Start designing your custom badge by choosing your preferred Finish, Font type, Seal, Enamel type, Enamel Color, Attachment, Badge Shape and the text you want to engrave in your badge.

Add to cart, use the promo code badgeship15 to get free shipping and checkout.

Custom Badges at INTAPOL take four weeks to produce, so clients will need to wait before the badges are shipped to them. Please note that some badge orders require ID verification.

About INTAPOL Industries

INTAPOL manufactures uniforms and equipment specifically for the police motor officer and law enforcement community. Our field proven 5 way stretch motorcycle breeches, police motorcycle helmets and motor officer boots are currently in use by thousands of departments throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

In addition to our extensive in-stock line of our own manufactured products, we also are an authorized dealer for Taylor’s Leatherwear, Tourmaster, Shoei, Chippewa, Setcom and many more.”

About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren is an American manufacturer of badges and police insignia since 1925. It is located in White Plains, NY. Smith & Warren has over 5000 center seals and 600 customizable badge styles to choose from.