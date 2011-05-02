Over 80 Police Officers from 40 Departments around U.S. to Take the Vectrix Electric Motorcycle Challenge

Officers to Compete in a “Texas Rodeo” to See Who’s the Best Rider and to Raise Money for “Spokes4Hope” Charity for Abused Children

New Bedford, MA—Vectrix, LLC, the world leader in Personal Electric Vehicles, announces their Arlington, TX-based Fleet distributor, John Wright Associates (JWA) and the Grand Prairie (TX) Police Department, will be hosting the first annual “Spring Classic” Police Motorcycle Rodeo charity event from April 28-30, 2011 at the Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie, TX. The JWA “Spring Classic” Motorcycle Rodeo is open to the public and is expected to draw over 80 of the best motor officers from over 40 different agencies. The riders will compete on Vectrix VX 1 lithium-powered electric motorcycles in a special competition designed to demonstrate the merit and agility of electric motorcycles. With gas prices climbing higher each day, these clean energy bikes could save cities tens of thousands of dollars a year while producing zero gas emissions.

The JWA “Spring Classic” police motorcycle event will benefit the children’s charity, Spokes4Hope. Spokes4Hope mission is to help brighten the lives of abused children who are going through a difficult time. Spokes4Hope works with many Children’s Advocacy Centers across Texas which are dedicated to finding a more compassionate and effective way to bring services to children victimized by abuse. Spokes4Hope raises funds to provide abused children with bicycles during the Christmas Holidays and to show these children that people care for them and love them.

The first-annual JWA and Grand View Police Department “Spring Classic” event will be held over three days which will include an eight-hour refresher course in police motorcycle patrol skills and competition course practice runs.

VX-1 Li/Li+

Perfect for police and security applications, the zero-gas emission Vectrix VX-1 Li and Li+ are the latest generation of Vectrix’s flagship vehicle, the VX-1. The clean energy Vectrix VX-1 now offers two new lithium battery options—the VX-1 Li—a 30-amp hour battery, and the VX-1 Li+—a 42-amp hour battery. At an estimated electrical recharge cost of one cent per mile, the VX-1 Li and Li+ reduce operating costs while increasing public safety patrol efficiency.

The VX-1 is powerful and fast and offers superior handling due to a low center of gravity, stiff frame, and even weight distribution. With a curb weight of 425 pounds (193 kg) for the VX-1 Li and 460 pounds (209 kg) for the VX-1 Li+, both bikes are capable of speeds up to 68 mph (110 km/h) and the VX-1 Li has a range of up to 40 to 60 miles (64 to 96 km) and the VX-1 Li+ has a range of up to 55-85 miles (88 to 136 km), depending on factors like terrain, weight, etc. The VX-1 Li accelerates from 0-50 mph (0-92 km/h) in 6.0 seconds and the VX-1 Li+ accelerates from 0-50 mph (0-92 km/h) in 6.25 seconds. Both new VX-1 models come standard with the patented Vectrix™ Multi-Function Throttle provides regenerative braking for maximization of range and a slow-speed reverse for ease-of-use while parking and the patented rugged Vectrix integrated rear-wheel mounted single stage planetary gear drive . Both new VX-1 models come with a 1.5 kW on-board battery charger that plugs into a standard 110V/220V and features a recharge time of around 3 to 4 hours for the VX-1 Li and 4 to 6 hours for the VX-1 Li+. Both VX-1s are incredibly cost-effective to operate and produces zero gas emissions.

“Vectrix is very proud to be associated with this incredible charity event. Our Texas-based Fleet distributor John Wright Associates and the Grand View Police Department are to be congratulated for their vision and willingness to make children’s lives better through events like the ‘Spring Classic’ Rodeo,” said Brian Buccella, Vectrix Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are excited that the Vectrix VX-1 Li/Li+ is the vehicle of choice for the main event, the head-to-head police motor skills competition. For public safety agencies throughout the world, the Vectrix VX-1 Li and Li+ is an ideal patrol vehicle since they are 100 percent electric—no gas, no oil, and no gas emissions. This enables police departments and other public safety agencies to get years of simple, low cost operation and minimal annual maintenance.”

Key Features of the Vectrix VX-1 Li/Li+

• All-electric with zero emissions—no need for oil or gas, and virtually silent operation. Plugs into any 110/220V standard outlet and charges battery to 80% capacity in 2.5 hours.

• Powerful and fast—Rapidly accelerates to a top speed of 68 mph (110 km/h). Zero to 60 mph in as little as 6.0 seconds.

• Range up to 85 miles (136 km) on a single charge, due to battery pack energy density and our unique regenerative braking technology.

• Superior handling due to a low center of gravity, quality components, and even weight distribution.

• Low Maintenance—with no oil, no filters, and no clutch your cost of ownership is minimal.

• Patented Vectrix Multi-Function Throttle provides regenerative braking to maximize range possibilities and a slow-speed reverse for greater maneuverability and easy parking

• Patented Vectrix integrated rear-wheel mounted single stage planetary gear drive.

• Low noise for reduced sound pollution

About Spokes4Hope

Spokes4Hope is a non-profit organization with a mission to help brighten the lives of abused children who are going through a difficult time in their lives. By working with many Children’s Advocacy Centers across Texas that are dedicated groups of child safety providers and volunteers, Spokes4Hope’s goal is to find a compassionate and effective way to bring services to children victimized by abuse. With this public-private collaboration, the Children’s Advocacy Centers can significantly reduce the trauma associated with reported child abuse cases while holding offenders accountable. In the U.S., every 10 seconds, a new case of child abuse is reported and every day, three children die as a result of child abuse. Spokes4Hope, which is a part of the Pro Players Foundation, raises funds through Motorcycle Rallies and other special events like Police Motorcycle Rodeos to provide abused children with bicycles during the Christmas holidays in order to put a positive spark of hope in their lives and to make certain that these wonderful children know that people care for them and love them.

About John Wright Associates

Arlington, TX-based John Wright Associates, Inc. (JWA) is dedicated to serving all facets of the public sector. Incorporated in 1989, JWA has worked diligently building relationships based on trust and service with customers for over 20 years. JWA is a manufacturer’s representative for a wide range of public safety equipment, including Vectrix personal electric vehicles, and provides these important products to various government agencies throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. JWA takes pride in offering professional-grade public safety products to a broad and ever-expanding client base. JWA holds numerous state contracts for the manufacturers that they currently represent.

About Vectrix

Vectrix was formed to develop and commercialize zero emission vehicle platform technologies. The single focus of Vectrix has been to provide clean, efficient, reliable, and affordable urban transportation. Vectrix zero emission vehicles are targeted to both consumers and government fleets. Vectrix has headquarters in New Bedford, MA and production facilities in Wroclaw, Poland. For more information, please visit www.vectrix.com, send an email to media@vectrix.com, or call (508) 717-6510.