Setcom Corporation Launches New Portable-Only Wired SuperMic

The leader in police motorcycle communications upgrades one of its best-selling wired systems

Austin, Texas, – Setcom Corporation™ (www.SetcomCorp.com), an industry leader in communications systems and accessories for police motorcycles, recently upgraded a portable-only wired version of one of its most popular products – the SuperMic™.

Available in two models, the SuperMic can be used with or without a public address system and it is backward compatible with Setcom’s standard helmet kits, making it easy and affordable to upgrade. It is packed with features including auto-muting, quick release jacks and the ability to electrically sense the presence of a headset, allowing the device to be used with the helmet kit or as a conventional speaker-mic when unplugged from the helmet kit. The newest SuperMic is also waterproof (IP-X7 rating) and conformal coated to provide water and contaminant protection.

“The SuperMic is a great option for motor officers because it is extremely versatile and it increases safety and flexibility,” said Jim Roberts, President of Setcom. “We had great customer feedback from the waterproofing of our portable-only wireless systems so we are excited to now offer waterproof products for our wired product lines.”

Setcom invented the first police motorcycle communications kit, the ComKit, in 1970 and has since remained the leader in the field for its ability to work with police motorcycle officers to develop the kind of innovative, tailor-made products they depend on.

For more information or to request a quote, visit www.SetcomCorp.com/SuperMic.html or call (650) 965-8020 to speak to an account executive.

About Setcom Corporation

Setcom (www.SetcomCorp.com) is a privately held company that designs, manufactures, and sells communications systems, headsets and accessories for two-way radios. Setcom’s markets include police, fire and the U.S. military, as well as certain industrial and commercial segments. Founded in 1970, Setcom has been a pioneer in its markets for over 40 years. First responders in all fifty states, most major U.S. cities, and more than twenty countries worldwide rely on Setcom.