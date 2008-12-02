Setcom to Move Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas

Austin, TX, November 12, 2008 – Setcom Corporation (www.SetcomCorp.com), an industry leader in communications systems and accessories for police motorcycles, fire apparatus, and other public safety and military vehicles announced the decision to relocate corporate headquarters to Austin, TX, from Mountain View, CA, effective January 5, 2009.

The relocation will enable improved service and support for customers throughout the United States and in 20 countries around the world by operating from the Central Time Zone. In addition, a lower cost of doing business and access to a strong workforce in the Austin area will allow the Company to continue to provide high-quality products assembled in America at competitive prices.

Setcom was founded in the Mountain View area in 1970, and we have enjoyed a rewarding history of growth and success from our long-standing California headquarters,” said Setcom President James Roberts. “With the worldwide growth of our customer and dealer bases, the move to a more geographically central location is without a doubt the right move to enable Setcom to better serve our customers.”

Since its founding, Setcom has been an industry pioneer for 38 years introducing the first commercialized communications system for police motorcycles in 1970. Setcom maintains its leadership by working closely with customers to develop the kind of innovative, tailor-made products public safety professionals have come to depend on.

Further information will be forth coming to customers and dealers so that the Company’s 38 years of trusted service will not be interrupted.

About Setcom Corporation

A privately held company founded in 1970, Setcom (www.SetcomCorp.com) designs, manufactures and sells communications systems and accessories for two-way radios. Setcom products are used by public safety professionals (law enforcement motorcycles and fire apparatus), the US military, as well as, certain industrial and commercial segments in all 50 states and more than 20 countries worldwide.