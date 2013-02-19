Zero Motorcycles Releases First Ever Motorcycle iPhone and Android App

-- New Mobile Application Allows Riders to Customize Motorcycle Performance --

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., – Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, today announced the release of its highly anticipated mobile application for Apple iOS and Android devices. The “Zero Motorcycles” app is the world’s first mobile application with the ability to control the performance characteristics of a production motorcycle. Connected via Bluetooth, the motorcycle pushes live, or archived, information from the motorcycle to the app on the rider’s mobile device. Featuring two basic modes, the app displays either a customizable riding dashboard or statistical data about the motorcycle. Riders can customize the riding dashboard with options such as percentage state of charge, torque, drivetrain component temperatures, battery amps and more. When parked, owners can view a lifetime of information about the motorcycle and have access to compelling statistics such as how much gas money they have saved.

“The Zero Motorcycles app marks the first time in history that a production motorcycle’s top speed, torque and regenerative braking can be easily adjusted by an owner in seconds. Not only is it fun, it also results in a riding experience that is truly customized to meet the unique needs of every individual,” said Scot Harden, Vice President of Marketing for Zero Motorcycles. “We encourage interested fans to download the app, play with it in Demo Mode and then schedule a test ride with their local dealer so that they can truly appreciate the Zero Motorcycles experience.”

Once paired to a motorcycle, owners can begin customizing settings and feeling good about a host of compelling economical and ecological reasons to ride electric everyday. Among the customizable settings are fields to enter the owner’s cost of electricity, cost of a gallon of gas and the miles per gallon of their alternative vehicle. To bring a little extra joy to every ride, the app uses this information to calculate statistics, such as how much money has been saved on gas, the unbelievably low cost of energy consumed per mile and how much CO2 has been prevented from being released into the atmosphere.

The entire 2013 Zero Motorcycles lineup features the ability to connect to each motorcycle’s cutting edge Z-ForceTM powertrain. Seamlessly integrated into the powertrain, the app also allows owners to send their motorcycle’s diagnostic reports to a technician so that it can be quickly and easily reviewed. A fantastic deal for owners, there is no additional cost for any of this functionality and the Zero Motorcycles app is free. More information, a user guide and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Zero Motorcycles mobile app webpage. The app can be downloaded at: Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/zero-motorcycles/id596423381?ls=1&mt=8

Android Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ZeroMotorcycles

User Guide: www.zeromotorcycles.com/app/help/ios/

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is committed to transforming the motorcycling experience by bringing to market highly innovative electric motorcycles that offer exceptional value and performance. Zero is powered by innovation, driven by passion, guided by integrity and measured by results. Through extensive research, insight and experience, Zero combines the art and science of motorcycle development to create and manufacture products that excite consumers and inspire brand loyalty. Zero is determined to be the preeminent global electric motorcycle company.

