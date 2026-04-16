Havis expands portfolio with new docking stations for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 & 56

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobility and mounting solutions, today announced the launch of all‑new Docking Stations for the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 and 56 laptops.

Featuring a newly slimmed‑down, lighter‑weight profile and an enhanced, user‑friendly latching mechanism than the previous series, the redesigned platform delivers improved ergonomics and easier daily operation for mobile professionals. These next‑generation docking stations provide the performance, durability, and connectivity operators rely on in critical field environments, while reducing strain and enabling faster, more comfortable engagement for users who dock and undock frequently. Key Features of the Docking Stations for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 & 56:

Productivity & Workflow Efficiency



Intuitive push/pull latching mechanism for fast, user‑friendly docking and undocking

Spring‑loaded, floating connector head ensures consistent alignment in mobile environments

Integrated cable management system for clean and secure installations

LED power indicator provides quick confirmation of power status

Device Security & Rugged Protection



Keyed lock included for added theft deterrence and peace of mind

Newly redesigned construction delivers lighter weight without compromising durability

Polycarbonate construction supports ruggedness and extreme temperature resistance

Operator Safety & Ergonomics



Rounded edges and corners improve user comfort and reduce snag hazards

Compatible with the Havis DS-DA‑427 Screen Support for enhanced screen stability and reduced vibration

Smooth, reliable operation designed with daily users in mind

Power & Performance



Packaged models include a 120W Havis Power Supply (120N‑B01‑S03‑1)

Optional Standard or Advanced port replication configurations

Optional dual pass‑through antenna connections for enhanced communication performance

Reliability When It Matters Most

For over 90 years, Havis has delivered rugged mobility solutions that help professionals remain connected, protected, and mission‑ready in the most challenging environments. With the introduction of the DS‑PAN‑440 Series, teams can depend on secure, reliable laptop docking to maintain operational efficiency and focus on the task at hand.

“These new docking stations showcase Havis’ commitment to innovation and our dedication to solving real‑world mobility challenges,” said Craig Sacks - Sr. Product Manager at Havis. “By redesigning our platform for the TOUGHBOOK 55 and 56, we are proud to deliver solutions that enhance safety, security & productivity across demanding industries.”

Explore the new Havis DS-PAN‑440 Series here.