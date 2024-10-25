Havis introduces all-new VSX console for the Chevrolet Blazer EV

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. October 17, 2024 – Havis, Inc., a leading provider of rugged mounting and mobility solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new Havis VSX Console for the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Designed for law enforcement professionals, the VSX Console enhances the operational efficiency of the Blazer EV by seamlessly integrating essential equipment without compromising the vehicle’s sleek design and eco-friendly attributes. This innovative solution aligns with Havis’s commitment to delivering durable, reliable products tailored to the needs of public safety professionals in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

A new era of functionality and sustainability

Tailored specifically for the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the VSX console provides an advanced, customizable platform for officers to efficiently access mission-critical tools while on the job. The console is meticulously engineered to integrate with the Blazer EV’s advanced electrical systems, ensuring that law enforcement can operate third party and OEM controls effortlessly.The VSX Console’s lightweight yet durable construction complements the eco-conscious design of the Blazer EV. By reducing weight and improving vehicle range compared to fully steal consoles, the new VSX console for the Blazer EV helps departments meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing functionality or reliability.

Key features of the Havis VSX console for the Chevrolet Blazer EV

1. Customizable configurations

The VSX Console offers various configurable options for equipment to be securely mounted for easy access. It allows users to securely mount essential equipment in multiple layouts to suit their unique operational needs.

2. Ergonomic design

Engineered for maximum comfort, the console positions controls and devices in an intuitive layout, reducing driver fatigue. Officers can adjust equipment to an optimal position, helping them stay focused and efficient in demanding situations. This flexibility ensures that all tools and devices are within easy reach, enhancing both convenience and efficiency in any vehicle setup.

3. Integrated technology

Seamlessly integrating with the Blazer EV’s OEM controls, the VSX Console ensures that law enforcement officers can operate their vehicle’s advanced systems without interference. The design maintains clear access to all necessary controls, providing a smooth, uninterrupted experience for users.

4. Robust construction

Built from high-quality materials such as rugged steel and polycarbonate, the VSX Console is designed to endure the daily challenges faced by law enforcement professionals. Its durable construction provides long-term security and stability for mounted equipment, ensuring that it withstands even the harshest conditions.

5. Eco-friendly efficiency

16% lighter than traditional steel consoles, the VSX reduces overall vehicle weight, helping to improve energy efficiency and extend the range of electric vehicles. This makes it an ideal solution for departments looking to reduce their carbon footprint while maximizing operational efficiency.

6. Precision fit

Designed specifically for the Blazer EV, the VSX Console fits seamlessly into the vehicle’s interior, maintaining the sleek look of the OEM design while enhancing functionality. The precision fit ensures that the console doesn’t disrupt the vehicle’s aesthetic or comfort, making it an ideal solution for modern law enforcement fleets.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the VSX Console for the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the third in our growing VSX series,” said Brett Young, Sales Director at Havis.

“With this new addition, we continue to deliver rugged, customizable solutions that law enforcement professionals can rely on, all while maintaining the durability and sleek design that have become hallmarks of the VSX line.” Brett Young, Sales Director

The Havis VSX Console for the Chevrolet Blazer EV marks a significant step forward in enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability for law enforcement. With its innovative design, rugged construction, and seamless integration of technology, the VSX Console is a game-changer for modern police fleets. Havis remains committed to delivering reliable, durable solutions that meet the evolving needs of public safety professionals.For more information on Havis’s line of VSX consoles, visit our website: www.havis.com/vsx

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.Havis’s engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.