Bushnell’s AR optics incinerate red dot

Engage your target quickly with the Bushnell® AR Optics Incinerate™. The new cirle dot reticle makes target acquisition second nature. A 25-MOA circle naturally draws the eye to the 2-MOA center dot, making it ideal for both tactical rifles and shotguns. The rear sight on the Incinerate™ is compatible with Glock® dovetail sights. Eight brightness settings, with an off setting between each, offer high visibility in any lighting.

Features & benefits

• 25-MOA circle with 2-MOA center dot

• Compatible with Glock® dovetail sights

• 8 brightness settings, with off setting between each

• Multi-coated optics

• Includes hi-rise mount

