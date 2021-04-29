Gamber-Johnson introduces the all-new F-Series Top of Dash Mount

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Looking for additional mounting solutions for the Ford F-150 (2015-2020) and F-250-550 (2017+)? Gamber-Johnson’s all-new Top of Dash Mount is designed to hold lightweight devices such as cell phones and small tablets (up to 10”) and is compatible with our line of Zirkona mounting brackets.

The F-Series Top of Dash Mount easily mounts to the vehicle dash with no drilling required and features a Gamber-Johnson logo cut out that maintains clear audio from the dash speaker, if present. The F-Series Top of Dash Mount features three convenient mounting locations, providing flexibility to mount devices where needed, while keeping them at an optimal viewing height.

Watch the video below to learn how to install the new F-Series Top of Dash Mount. You can also click here to order now.

