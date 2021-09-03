Havis launches VSX console for the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV & SSV

Havis is excited to launch the VSX Console for the All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV & SSV. The VSX Console Series continues to redefine the vision of public safety consoles. Its progressive approach provides the user with a comfortable workspace by organizing control heads, cup holders, and other essential equipment for public safety professionals.

Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the revolutionary VSX Console for the All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV & SSV. The advanced style of the VSX Console Series continues to redefine the vision of public safety consoles.

“In October 2020, we launched the first VSX Console with the vision for an updated and distinct design”, said Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “The goal of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe VSX Console is to continue that approach and offer a first-rate experience for the installer and the user with an elevated level of aesthetics.”

The innovative console design incorporates the strength of a heavy-duty steel mounting structure with a lightweight polycarbonate plastic chassis to offer a high degree of durability, impact resistance, and thermal performance. The result is a vehicle-specific console that is 23% lighter than comparable consoles without forfeiting strength or versatility.

Stephen Telesco, Havis Chief Engineer, explained, “Our objective was to extend the same design concept of the original VSX Console to the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. Extensive research and crucial customer feedback played a significant role in aligning the design of the VSX Console for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe with the vehicle’s features and end-user requirements.”

This progressive approach provides the user with a comfortable workspace by organizing control heads, cup holders, and other essential equipment for public safety professionals. An assortment of application-specific packages and associated products such as armrests, internal pole mounts, and wide console accessories help ensure a seamless introduction of the VSX Console into a new or existing fleet.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc.is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 90 years, our mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards. The Havis patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and across the globe. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.