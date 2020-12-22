Hint Mounts acquired by Westin

Westin Automotive Products, Inc., has acquired Hint Mounts, a Meriden, CT based company operating in the Public Safety vehicle and electronics market. Hint’s products include computer, tablet, keyboard, monitor and specialty mounts, consoles, rear organizers and electronic product for cars, trucks and specialty applications.

Bob West, president and CEO of Westin, said management believes that the Public Safety and vehicle electronic market will continue to grow for a long time to come. “The combination of Westin and Hint in the public safety market will allow us to o er a full vehicle product program to meet our customer’s needs.” West said. “This acquisition is very strategic and complementary to Westin’s existing product lines, and it should position Westin at the forefront of the public safety vehicle segment.”

San Dimas, CA based Westin engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets branded aftermarket and public safety accessories for passenger cars and trucks and has been in business for over 40 years. Products include step bars, running boards, grille guards, pit bars, window guards, partitions, seats, Superwinch winches, Jeep products, truck bed mats, cargo racks, tool boxes, LED lights, oor and cargo liners, wind de ectors and bug shields.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Operations will continue to be conducted from the Meriden, CT facility and led by Hint’s Oscar Gimenez, who will join the Westin team. Sincerely, Westin Automotive, Inc.

