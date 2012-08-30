New Partitions for the 2013 Ford Interceptor Sedan

Description

Go Rhino! Partitions are designed to keep prisoners contained in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle while giving the officer the safety needed during transport.

Features and Benefits

- Patented, easy install mounting system

- Tubular frame, panels and brackets are made of high grade steel with a black texture powder coat finish

- Side curtain airbag compatible

-The Quickest install in the industry!

Models

- 50/50 stationary window model features a vinyl-coated 11 gauge expanded metal passenger section with a 1/4" clear polycarbonate driver section

- The W sliding window model features a 3 piece 1/4" clear polycarbonate window with locking horizontal sliding center section

Optional Equipment:

- Flat panel and Lower panel kits convert standard partitions to keep prisoners contained in the rear passenger compartment

- Recessed storage and lower extension panels to convert standard partitions to recessed, for increased weapon and equipment storage and to keep prisoners contained in the rear passenger compartment

- Scratch-resistant coated polycarbonate

- Vertical mount dual gun rack assembly designed to install between the front seats, keeping weapons safely away from airbags and rear passengers

