BFGoodrich introduces Elite-Force T/A pursuit tires for improved law enforcement vehicle performance

GREENVILLE, S.C. June 22, 2023 — Law enforcement officers demand grueling performance from their tires — any terrain, any conditions, any time.

BFGoodrich Tires has introduced the BFGoodrich Tires Elite-Force T/A — a purpose-built, all-season pursuit tire that answers the unique demands of law enforcement.

“The BFGoodrich Elite-Force T/A tire responds to emergencies in any condition, from driving downpours to grinding gravel roads,” said Kim Kegler, BFGoodrich Tires Brand Director. “We developed a BFGoodrich tire that can answer any and every call in the most severe conditions.”

Elite-Force is engineered to last longer on the job:

Longer lasting wear life : Elite-Force delivers long-lasting wear life. Elite-Force is designed to be 35% stronger with a redesigned tread pattern for increased durability to last longer on the job. 1

: Elite-Force delivers long-lasting wear life. Elite-Force is designed to be 35% stronger with a redesigned tread pattern for increased durability to last longer on the job. Excellent wet performance: Elite-Force is one of the best wet-braking pursuit tires among leading competitors. The tire stops up to 21 feet shorter than a leading competitor tire.

Elite-Force is one of the best wet-braking pursuit tires among leading competitors. The tire stops up to 21 feet shorter than a leading competitor tire. Dedicated pursuit tire with a large portfolio of sizes that covers your fleet.

Meeting customers’ needs both in performance and design, BFGoodrich Tires incorporated law enforcement feedback in its design for the Elite-Force.

“Wet-traction handling is the most important to me, especially in high-speed situations,” said Major Jason Ramey of the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Additionally, the tire is available with a badge-inspired design on the sidewall or a traditional, undercover sidewall.

The Elite-Force T/A tire spans a comprehensive size offering specifically designed for today’s law enforcement vehicles, including SUVs.

About BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.