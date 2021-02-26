Gamber-Johnson now shipping solutions for the 2021+ Chevrolet Tahoe

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Looking for consoles and vehicle equipment for the new 2021+ Chevrolet Tahoe? Gamber-Johnson is your all-in-one manufacturer for a total vehicle solution. With several in-vehicle mounting solutions to customize any mobile workspace, and rugged bumper to bumper vehicle equipment, we offer everything needed to protect your fleet and increase productivity. Explore our complete vehicle solution.

IN-VEHICLE MOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Our new wide body console box with printer mount option includes a push-button locking storage compartment that keeps valuables safe while out in the field. Multiple knockouts for USB and 12V outlets throughout the console box, allows you to stay connected to multiple devices while keeping them in easy reach at all times. A vehicle specific base and several pedestal solutions are available also for a space efficient mounting solution.

VEHICLE EQUIPMENT

Our vehicle equipment has been designed to the rugged and reliable standards that Gamber-Johnson is known for. The total vehicle solution includes your choice of aluminum or steel push bumpers (with or without light bar), a poly passenger partition that maintains driver visibility through the rear window, mesh cargo partition for a secure barrier between the cargo and rear passenger, and all new scratch-resistant poly window guards, or steel window bars.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is your all-in-one manufacturer of mounting solutions and vehicle equipment for the new 2021+ Chevrolet Tahoe. Our total vehicle solution is now shipping! Download PDF for more information or order now.