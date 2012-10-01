PureForge Introduces First Atomic-Forged Brake Rotor With Insured Warranty for the Life of Law Enforcement Fleet Vehicles

High-Performance Ford Crown Victoria automobile brake rotors deliver unprecedented safety and performance with 20 percent cost savings on average

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - PureForge, an innovative brake solutions company, announces the world’s first wear-resistant automobile brake rotor, with an insurance backed warranty, engineered to outlast the service life of fleet vehicles. The first of PureForge’s automobile brake rotor line, available for order today, fits Ford Crown Victoria police cruisers. Additional makes and models including Dodge Charger, Ford Interceptor, Chevrolet Caprice and Chevrolet Tahoe are planned for release in early 2013. As with PureForge brake rotors for law enforcement motorcycle fleets, the Atomic-Forged automobile brake rotors deliver the industry’s highest performance and safety while braking under extreme conditions thus eliminating brake fade and dramatically reducing toxic brake dust pollution. PureForge brakes save fleets on average 20 percent on brake maintenance costs via the industry’s only Brakes as a Service (BaaS) solution. See the new PureForge Crown Victoria brake rotors today at Booth #6135 at IACP 2012 in the San Diego Convention Center or download images here.

PureForge selected law enforcement as its first market place. Operators of these fleets have enthusiastically embraced PureForge brakes, which offer unprecedented safety under the most demanding applications and conditions. Demand for PureForge Crown Victoria brakes has been continuously accelerating since PureForge announced their availability. Pre-orders from existing law enforcement fleet customers have already fulfilled PureForge’s early production output scheduled for the new automobile brakes. Shipping to customers will commence in late October. Joe Goulart, the Fleet Maintenance Supervisor of the Escondido, CA Police Department reflects a typical customer response, “The Escondido Police Department has outfitted our entire motorcycle fleet with PureForge brakes and [we are] evaluating the Crown Victoria brake rotors. The safety of our officers is our paramount concern, and we are confident PureForge offers uncompromising safety and performance at 20 percent savings to our department.”

“PureForge is committed to making the world a safer place, and we are confident our PureForge brake products indeed provide that level of safety,” says Douglas Wall, PureForge’s CEO. “For example, we have received reports that vehicles equipped with PureForge brakes have already saved lives. After five years of testing from motorcycle riders covering millions of miles of extreme operating use, not a single PureForge rotor has shown wear. We’re so confident our revolutionary Atomic-Forged brakes are safer and tougher than anything on the market that we are the first and only company to offer a brake rotor insured warranty for the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Affordable Quality Is Guaranteed

Because PureForge rotors show no measurable wear, the rotors – once installed – do not need to be replaced during the lifetime of the fleet vehicle involved. In addition, PureForge brake pads, used in conjunction with PureForge brake rotors last much longer than Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brake pads used with OEM brake rotors. This delivers a substantial cost savings that PureForge passes on to law enforcement fleets through its unique Brakes as a Service (BaaS) program. In the BaaS agreement, PureForge provides brakes to law enforcement departments with no up-front cost and charges a fixed monthly or quarterly fee that averages approximately 20 percent less than the department’s current brake maintenance expenditures. PureForge’s BaaS program includes a warranty on all parts and labor costs for the lifetime of the service agreement, regardless of mileage.

Patented Atomic-Forged Technology Makes Metal Tougher

The PureForge rotors represent a revolutionary breakthrough in metallic surface-metal technology, which has been proven in one of the most challenging applications – law enforcement vehicle fleets. The secret to making metal tougher and brakes safer is PureForge’s Atomic-Forged technology, a complex metallurgical process protected by multiple patents and patents pending. By modifying the surface of a surgical-grade, 420-stainless-steel brake rotor at the molecular level, the end result is a multi-layer, ultra-dense exotic metal matrix that is forged directly into the surface of the rotor. After the Atomic-Forged process, the most extreme real world braking frictional and mechanical forces cannot compromise the rotor surface. Compared to other brake systems, Atomic-Forged brake rotors are safer, perform better, produce less toxic brake dust and last the lifetime of any vehicle.

“We are used to seeing elevated temperatures decrease the braking system performance,” says Nathan K. Meckel, PureForge’s President and CTO. “Our PureForge Atomic-Forged technology is the first that I have seen in my 45-year career in metallurgy where the performance of a braking system improves as the temperature increases. This is particularly important for officers on emergency calls, in pursuits, responding to Code 3s and other high-heat generating situations. We believe PureForge technology, and the fade resistance it delivers, will reduce vehicle accidents, injuries and most importantly save lives.”

Tests Show PureForge Rotors Are Safer for Drivers and the Environment

“PureForge rotors enable braking-system performance that has previously been unachievable; I am confident that PureForge technology effectively stops vehicles under a variety of conditions and has the potential to reduce toxic environmental emissions to near-zero,” says world-renowned brake expert Dr. Peter Filip, Director of the Center for Advanced Friction Studies at Southern Illinois University. He and his team have extensively tested PureForge and OEM Ford Crown Victoria (2007 model) rotors on brake dynamometers at the center’s facility using SAE testing guidelines J2430-FMVSS 135. The tests recorded parameters such as braking speed, release speed, stop time, stop distance, deceleration, torque, effectiveness, pressure, rotor temperature and pad temperature. As the temperature rose with repeated high speed braking, the friction levels dropped on the OEM rotor tests, whereas PureForge rotors improved braking performance by maintaining constant friction levels across broad conditions regardless of temperature levels. Braking performance correlated directly to shorter stopping distances and, as a direct result, safer driving. The OEM brake rotors showed visible and measurable signs of wear, which resulted in significant releases of toxic brake dust into the environment. In the same tests PureForge rotors had absolutely no detectable wear, eliminating toxic pollution from brake rotor dust.

Pricing and Availability

PureForge brakes for Ford Crown Victoria models from 2002 to present are available for order now directly from PureForge or Crossco, PureForge’s manufacturers’ representative partner. Shipments for pre-orders will begin late-October, and new orders are expected to ship by the end of the year. No special tools or training are needed for removal and replacement. Also currently available for shipment are law enforcement motorcycle-fleet brake rotors for all models of Harley Davidson, BMW, and Honda. All contracts are handled through PureForge’s BaaS solution, and pricing is based on an average 20 percent savings off the fleet’s annual historical brake maintenance costs.

About PureForge

PureForge makes brakes for life. Applying its revolutionary, patented technology, PureForge brakes resist wear, stop shorter, maximize performance and safety, and minimize toxic brake dust. PureForge makes the world a healthier and safer place. Founded in 2006, PureForge is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit www.pureforge.com.