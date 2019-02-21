Westin HDX Bandit Bumper

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Westin’s HDX Bandit Bumper combines a heavy duty diamond plate steel bumper constructed of schedule 40 steel pipe with a stylish grille guard featuring 2" diameter outer wraparound wings and 2 3/4" wide upright rubber strips. Designed to protect headlights, grille, hood and front fenders from road hazards, debris and wildlife damage. Features a stylish metal honeycomb mesh screen, which allows maximum airflow to the intercooler or radiator area while accenting the front end styling with a clean and rugged look. Removable mesh screens allow for factory camera and adaptive cruise control options available on some late model Ford applications. HDX Bandit Bumper includes a built-in 2" receiver hitch and (2) heavy duty 9,500 lbs bow shackle mounts, capable of delivering multiple towing options. Compatible for factory fog lamps or LED post mount lights. In addition, some late model Ram and Chevrolet applications feature provisions for factory parking sensors. Bolt-on installation with hardware and mounting brackets included. Available in black powder coat finish.

Westin® Automotive is an aftermarket product manufacturer and parent company of brands including FEY®, Wade™, Brute™, HDX™ and Snyper Westin Offroad products. Westin designs and delivers automotive products that give you the look and function you need to fit your active lifestyle. When you choose Westin®, you roll with style. Westin Automotive products are proudly designed, tested and engineered in San Dimas, California, USA. Innovation, passion and consistency have made Westin one of the industry’s leading manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Our diverse range of products is backed by a superior manufacturer warranty. When it comes to your vehicle, Westin is the name you can trust.