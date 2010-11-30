Laguna Manufacturing Introduces the 3P X-Treme Seat

Laguna Manufacturing, Inc. is proud to announce their new line of seating 3P X-Treme. Ralph Harpster President of Laguna Manufacturing, Inc. comments that the new manufacturing and especially formulated material used to make the 3P X-Treme seat will bring an unrivaled seat to the market. The new 3P X-Treme seat will carry a no small print 5 year warranty against breakage or cracking.

We realize that in these tough economic times with agencies having tighter budgets that their needing to invest in quality, durable products that will last for many years. So we took our seat line that has proven itself over the past 18 years and made it that much tougher and upgraded our 2 year warranty to a new 5 year warranty to show agencies we know our new seat can last for many years of rugged duty.

Visit www.laguna3p.com to see the video of 3P X-Treme seating take on a Hummer.

Laguna Manufacturing is located in Sparks, Nevada. Since 1992 we have been serving the law enforcement community all over the nation, our mission since day 1 was to provide high quality vehicle transport products with officer safety in mind and that mission still continues today. 3P, is the brand name you can trust. We back our 3P brand with quality products that are proven to be superior in reliability and safety, which carry the best warranty in the industry along with friendly customer service. Discover why the 3P brand is trusted in agencies all over the nation. For more information visit www.laguna3p.com or call us at 1-800-516-2322.