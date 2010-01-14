REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Go Rhino! Push Bumper Minimizes Damage from Collision with Deer

January 14, 2010 07:24 AM

Early this morning Columbia County Sheriff’s Office experienced our first “save” with the Go Rhino push bumpers. One of my patrol deputies was responding in emergency mode to a burglar alarm at a local business. While enroute to the call at a high rate of speed the patrol car collided with a deer. The Go Rhino minimized the amount of damage caused by the impact.

Michael E. Babcock, Chief Deputy Sheriff
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office