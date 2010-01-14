Go Rhino! Push Bumper Minimizes Damage from Collision with Deer
Early this morning Columbia County Sheriff’s Office experienced our first “save” with the Go Rhino push bumpers. One of my patrol deputies was responding in emergency mode to a burglar alarm at a local business. While enroute to the call at a high rate of speed the patrol car collided with a deer. The Go Rhino minimized the amount of damage caused by the impact.
Michael E. Babcock, Chief Deputy Sheriff
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office