Go Rhino! Releases the New Road Defender 5000 Series Grille Guard

Go Rhino provides superior front-end protection with the new Road Defender 5000 Series grille guard now made in aluminum. Its light weight and high strength material provide full protection to the front of the vehicle. The center plate is pre-drilled for mounting lights, speaker and sirens. The steel mounting brackets included offer a quick and easy installation. The new grille guard comes in black powder coat and is salt chamber tested and approved.

Call (888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com.