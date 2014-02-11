New From Go Rhino Public Safety: LR (Light Ready) Push Bumper for 2011-2014 Dodge Charger Pursuit

Go Rhino! Public Safety introduces the Light Ready / LR Push Bumper for the 2011 - 2014 Dodge Charger Pursuit. The new LR Push Bumper carries the same tough look and function as other Go Rhino Public Safety bumpers, but now includes per-drilled holes and mounting points for easy installation of the LED warning lights of your choice (lights not included).

Features:

• LR Push Bumpers are available in a 2 light configuration to accommodate LED warning lights

• Removable light attachment rear channel provides easy installation of LED warning lights

• Fully welded 1-piece main frame construction provides optimal strength

• Cross-plate pre-drilled for easy mounting of additional equipment

• Durable powder coast finish

• Will not interfere with SRS air bag system

