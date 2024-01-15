Frontline Communications delivers advanced mobile command vehicle to St. Petersburg Police Department

APPLETON, Wis. — Frontline Communications, a division of Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., and a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), announced the delivery of a C-44X-4 mobile command vehicle to the St. Petersburg Police Department in Florida. Sold through Pierce and Frontline Communications dealer, Ten-8 Fire and Safety, the highly customized and advanced mobile command vehicle will enhance public safety operations in one of Florida’s most densely populated counties.

Assistant Chief David Gerardo of the St. Petersburg Police Department stated, “We were drawn to Frontline Communications because of their reputation for high-quality products. Their expertise enabled us to design a versatile unit tailored for a range of operations from special event command to disaster responses.”

The feature Chief Gerardo places the highest value on is operational versatility. He continued, “Frontline helped us design a unit which could be used for all manner of law enforcement operations, including special event command and control, crime scene management, and disaster and high-risk response operations. The communications capability built into the unit will be particularly useful to us.”

St. Petersburg Police Department’s new Frontline Communications C-44X-4 mobile command vehicle features:



Freightliner M2-106 chassis with a GVWR of 54,600 lbs.

25 kw generator

Four slide-outs

Eight workstations

Sharpvision color backup camera system

Additional 50-gallon fuel tank

Extron 16x16 video switcher

Two over-the-air TV tuners for local TV stations

52-port network switcher

Wi-Fi cellular router

“For many years Ten-8 Fire and Safety has served the St. Petersburg community, and this collaboration marks the expansion of our relationship and commitment to continuing to support the St. Petersburg Police Department for many years to come,” said Andy Callaway, regional vice president – Southern U.S., Frontline Communications. “The entire truck-building journey, from initial discussions to the final product, is not only a collaborative endeavor but also a friendship-forming process.”

St. Petersburg, the fifth-largest city in Florida, faces unique challenges due to its dense population and vast waterfront park system, which hosts numerous events throughout the year. The decision to purchase the Frontline Communications mobile command vehicle addresses these challenges, ensuring robust response capabilities and proactive planning for varied law enforcement operations.

Notably, the vehicle’s funding comprised 60 percent municipal budget funds and 40 percent federal Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grant funds, highlighting the combined efforts to improve community safety.

“We eagerly anticipate using this state-of-the-art vehicle to enhance our community service. This command vehicle is not just an addition to our fleet but a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of St. Petersburg residents,” Chief Gerardo added.

To learn more about Frontline Communications and the latest mobile command vehicles, visit www.frontlinecomm.com.