Westin Announces 2015 Ford F-150 Product Offering and Availability

San Dimas, CA - Westin Automotive Products, Inc. is proud to announce our product offering and availability for the 2015 Ford F-150.

Product categories include Nerf Bars & Running Boards, Grille Guards and Bull Bars, and Winch Mount Grille Guards. 34 of these products will be available mid-Q1 with some products available late Q1 and early Q2. Dealers and consumers can expect Westin’s product offering to grow to include the addition of the new Contour 3.5” Bull Bar, GenX Wheel-to-Wheel steps, and Wade Sure-Fit Floor Mats in a follow-up availability announcement.

Detailed product offering: GenX Oval Tube Steps, Pro Traxx 4 and 5 Oval Steps, Platinum 4” Oval Steps and Wheel-to-Wheel length, E-Series, Signature Series and Platinum 3” Steps, Running Boards, E-Series and Ultimate Bull Bars, Sportsman and HDX Grille Guards, and Winch Mount versions.

For more information, please call: 1-800-345-8476.