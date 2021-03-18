The Estes AWS Cargo Barrier protects both officers and passengers from loose equipment and also provides added cargo security. It is designed to fit within the contours of any 2020+ Ford PIU vehicle to eliminate gaps and restrict access to weapons and gear from the passenger seats of the police SUV, keeping equipment safe and out of the wrong hands. This Cargo Barrier gives an officer additional open access storage space on top of the locker while at the same time keeping items from sliding forward into the passenger areas of the vehicle.

The barrier is made of a durable 16-gauge steel with a formed channel around the perimeter for added strength and security. It has a rugged black powder-coated finish that will resist corrosion, and the patterned design gives officers maximum rear-view visibility to the cargo area while maintaining airflow throughout the vehicle.

The Estes AWS Cargo Barrier can be easily integrated with multiple SUV configuration options and is installed on mounting points already configured into the design of all Estes AWS SUV Weapon Lockers and Storage Boxes. Installation time is 10 minutes with minimal hardware required, and in addition to this, the Cargo Barrier installation involves no hard bolting into the vehicle, removing interior trim, or vehicle modifications of any kind.

If your department is looking for an easy solution to help keep your fleet’s equipment safe and out of the wrong hands, contact us today!