Estes AWS introduces 2021 Tahoe mounting solution

INDIANAPOLIS — For all departments looking to add the 2021 Tahoe to their fleet, Estes AWS is launching our all new 2021 Tahoe mounting solution. This new solution allows for easy installation of all Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and Storage Boxes – including our new Chevy Tahoe Large SUV Storage Box. These brackets also allow for multiple configuration options and accept all of our accessory drawer options without requiring the purchase of a different set of installation brackets – from a stand-alone auxiliary drawer to an auxiliary drawer and electronics tray combo. In addition to this, all Estes AWS equipment you have for a pre-2021 Tahoe or any Ford Police Interceptor Utility can be used in the 2021 Tahoe with just the switch to this new install kit, providing further cost savings.

Like all other Estes AWS installation kits, these new brackets follow our drop-and-bolt formula and were specifically designed around the new factory mounting points in the 2021 Tahoe. As a result, installation involves no drilling into the vehicle, removing interior trim, or vehicle modifications of any kind, saving you installation time and costs.

The brackets were designed with compatibility in mind, knowing that factory mounting points are limited and space needs to be shared with other products. The low-profile forward mounting foot reduces interference with mounting locations of partitions or other accessories. These brackets still provide the necessary durability to withstand the most demanding needs of a patrol vehicle. Made from 11-gauge steel, this new mounting solution will ensure the structural integrity of your storage configuration while safely securing all equipment and weapons.

If your department is looking for secure and easily accessible storage solutions for the 2021 Tahoe, contact us today!

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.