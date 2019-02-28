Have we tried to break into the weapon locker? We’re so glad you asked.

Yes, we have tried. In fact, we made a video as proof.

As this video shows even with extensive hammering, kicking and prying, we did not break into the weapon locker and it still seamlessly opened at the touch of a button.

The Estes AWS Automated Weapon Lockers were designed with an officer’s safety in mind. We made sure the 14-gauage galvannealed steel construction was tamper-proof and secure.

Weapon Locker Features

The weapon locker keeps long guns out of sight and securely in the back of the officer’s vehicle, even with the back hatch or trunk lid open. Even though the product is out of sight, law enforcement can quickly and easily access their weapons with a remote opening mechanism or a manual key as a backup method.

The Pickup Truck Rapid Access Weapon Locker is dust-resistant and weather-resistant. Our weapon lockers fit your needs, whether your fleet is made up of pickup trucks, sedans, SUVs or a mixture of all three.

Weapon Locker Benefits

Not only do the officers benefit, but the community does as well. By keeping guns secure and out of sight, officer weapons are kept out of the hands of criminals. The manual entry key also ensures officers can access their weapons if their vehicle’s power is disabled.

The Estes AWS Rapid Access Weapon Locker will give your agency peace of mind on and off duty. Keep your officers and community protected. Request a demo unit for your department, or contact us for more information.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.