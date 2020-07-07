Havis launches storage drawers with Simplex locks

Havis storage drawers are made from lightweight and durable aluminum with a variety of lock options. Courtesy photo

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of transport and mobile working solutions for the public safety sector, is excited to expand its line of modular storage drawers by launching new drawers with heavy-duty push-button combination locks.

As always, this most recent storage solution combines security and ease of use while on the scene. Havis storage drawers with Simplex locks are built with a reinforced drawer face to make them ideal for storing weapons, ammunition, and other items in need of increased security. The push-button locks provide quick and easy access to stored items, and also feature key override to aid with fleet access when combinations are lost. These modular, easy to configure storage drawers are available in both medium 5.5"and large 9.5" heights and are designed to fit into any police SUV.

“We have continued to gather essential feedback from the market to help improve and expand our Modular Storage line,” said Jeff Tripp, Havis Fleet Product Manager. “Havis is committed to meeting the needs of our customers, and understanding how storage solutions are used to develop a line of storage drawers, toppers and accessories that address the needs of the market.”

Havis storage drawers are made from lightweight and durable aluminum with a variety of lock options. A common footprint allows for multiple types of drawers and toppers to be stacked to suit the customer’s needs. Heavy-duty drawer sliders with positive latching ensure drawers remain open even when parked on a hill. Vehicle-specific storage drawer mounts are available for the most popular SUVs, including Chevy Tahoe, Dodge Durango and the all-new Ford 2020 Interceptor Utility.

For more information and to see the complete suite of Havis Storage Solutions, visit www.havis.com.

