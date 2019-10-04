Immediate need: Estes AWS sales representatives wanted

INDIANAPOLIS — Estes AWS is looking for commissioned regional sales representatives to develop demand and close sales with state and local law enforcement departments and distributors and installers serving that market. The product line consists of Rapid Access Weapon Lockers and cargo storage products and accessories for law enforcement vehicles. The product has been in existence since 2011 and will be supported by national marketing and promotion.

Each position may have a territory of several states and will have the support of national marketing and an executive structure that includes customer service, manufacturing, and engineering. Compensation will be paid based on payments received for shipped goods within the territory in which the regional sales representative participated, and all sales expenses will be the responsibility of the regional sales representative. From time to time, Estes AWS may provide funds to attend regional Shows in the sales representative’s territory and may supplement his/her presence there with additional company resources. Estes AWS will provide all necessary information and documentation about the product itself, and a demo unit may be available for installation in the sales representative’s vehicle as applicable. The job will include cold-calling and is defined as a “hunter” position. The successful candidate will have demonstrated access to law enforcement buyers.

Primary Responsibilities:

Call on law enforcement fleet managers, department chiefs, and tactical user groups to generate awareness and describe the features of the product line to decision-makers

Work with purchasing agents in law enforcement departments to properly write specifications of RFPs so that the unique features of the Estes AWS product line are appropriately described

Manage sales cycles to close business on behalf of Estes AWS with large metro police departments, small local law enforcement groups, distributors, and installers in his/her regional sales territory

Meet with other sales resources of Estes AWS 1-2 times per year to discuss sales strategies, share best practices, and optimize the creation/gathering/sharing of leads

Be available for “check-in” calls with the National Sales Manager several times per month

Uphold the values of Estes Design & Manufacturing with all integrity and professionalism

Best Candidates have the Following Skills/Qualifications:

College degree

Experience as a law enforcement field officer (involved in tactical operations) or in sales to the law

Interested candidates should email a resume to info@estesaws.com.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS provides its Rapid Access Weapon Lockers to the law enforcement community and others to provide secure, accessible and rapidly responsive automotive weapon lockers that are built to protect law enforcement and communities. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks. Visit www.estesaws.com to learn more.