Investigate your storage needs with TruckVault’s Investigator model

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — The Investigator is one of the most popular designs in TruckVault’s Commander Line.

This design features two Magnum height drawers with a standard height drawer on top. Perfect for law enforcement and hunters alike, the top drawer allows you to maximize the storage of firearms while the bottom drawers give you ample space for storing and organizing any number of valuable items like medical gear, ammo and electronics.

As shown below, you can even add add our heavy duty pullout table as a convenient work surface to the back of your SUV!

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.