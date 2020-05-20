Light up your drawers with TruckVault’s in-drawer LED lights

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Keep your drawers illuminated when you’re working the night shift with TruckVault’s in-drawer lights.

Get up to 20 hours of white or red light and attach it to the inside of your drawer with the included strips of 3M Velcro or mount it to your drawers for a permanent solution. (Photo/TruckVault) Courtesy photo

Our new and improved in-drawer LED lighting provides 16-20 hours (battery dependent) of light, with red and white light modes built-in to illuminate your drawer interior.

Mount them using the provided 3M Velcro strips to the interior carpet of your drawer unit, or by using the mounting bracket and corresponding screws for a more permanent installation. One light per package.

