Secure your storage in your SUV with TruckVault’s SUV Base Line Series

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — TruckVault’s SUV Base Line Series contains some of the company’s most popular builds, from the Standard 1 Drawer to the Lift System.

The Base Line Series is for those that want to keep things simple while getting the level of security they’re looking for when storing their gear. Dependent on the size of your gear, just pick from either 1 or 2 drawers and then choose a drawer height and you’re on your way to having the world’s leading in-vehicle secure storage system in the back of your SUV!

Give us a call at 800-967-8107 or click here to get a quote.

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.