SUV Weapon Locker 2.0 video now available

In an effort to provide you an opportunity to see our newest weapon locker in action, you can now view the SUV Weapon Locker 2.0 video on our SUV Weapon Locker 2.0 page.

You can also access the SUV Weapon Locker 2.0 video on the Estes AWS YouTube page.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.