TruckVault outlines 10 reasons why LE agencies should buy a storage system

By Maddie Campbell

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — For the last 25 years, TruckVault has been committed to providing high quality storage systems to help keep our customers’ valuable and firearms out of the wrong hands.

There are many reasons why so many law enforcement agencies, hunters, businesses, etc. trust our company with their belongings. We decided to outline 10 of what we think are the best reasons to buy a TruckVault storage system.

Heavy-duty push button locks: Five-button combination locks with key override for easy access and premium protection and security. This isn’t our only lock however, check out the other options: https://truckvault.com/-56 Prevents harmful moisture: Stopping potentially damaging condensation brought on from the elements, all of our storage systems offer this protection. Protects from dust and dirt: TruckVault protects from dust, dirt, and grit with tightly sealed drawers. Learn more about our most weather resistant line of products, the All-Weather series Stronger and lighter: Constructed of extremely tough MDO, TruckVault is stronger than metal or plastic and travels silently. Proven fire resistance: TruckVault insulates stored equipment from heat and fire damage. Don’t believe us? Watch this video: https://truckvault.com/-17 Protection from theft and break-ins: TruckVault is engineered to resist break-ins and the low-profile models are built to resemble the floor of your vehicle. A fit for every vehicle: Each TruckVault is built to fit the vehicle it’s ordered for ensuring a perfect fit every time. Simple installation: Nearly every model of TruckVault can be installed in under an hour, and usually includes everything you’ll need for the job. Custom capabilities: TruckVault frequently engineers custom solutions to meet individual needs. Lifetime customer warranty: Trouble-free operation guaranteed as long as you own your vehicle. Warranty may be transferred (original purchaser only) to new vehicle. Locks have a one-year limited warranty from the lock manufacturer.

We hope this list gives you some insight as to what makes our TruckVault storage systems great. What are some reasons you bought your TruckVault? Shoot us an email anytime at truckvault@truckvault.com, we love hearing feedback and also love giving out swag.

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.