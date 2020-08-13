TruckVault’s SeatVault: Bringing secure lockable storage to the cab of your pickup

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Out of sight, out of mind. Keep your firearms and tactical gear secured and concealed in the cab of your pickup with the SeatVault by TruckVault. Large enough to fit an AR platform rifle with space for smaller items like protective gear, ammo boxes and other valuables. This design can be configured into one or two top hinged doors integrated with our standard low profile Silver T-Handle locks.

The SeatVault exterior is made to match the interior of your pickup to help ensure concealment.

Curious if we can make one for your rig?

FORD COMPATIBILITY *

2009 - Present Ford F-150 Super Crew Cab

2014 - Present Ford F-250 Super Crew Cab

2014 - Present Ford F-350 Super Crew Cab

2014 - Present Ford F-350 Extended Cab

2001 - Present Ford Ranger Extended Cab

CHEVROLET COMPATIBILITY *

2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab

2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab

2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 3500 Crew Cab

2004 - Present Chevy Colorado Extended Cab

DODGE COMPATIBILITY *

2019 - Present Dodge Ram

GMC COMPATIBILITY *

2007 - 2014 GMC Sierra

2015 - 2018 GMC Sierra

2019 - Present GMC Sierra

HONDA COMPATIBILITY *

2006 - 2016 Honda Ridgeline

2017 - Present Honda Ridgeline

JEEP COMPATIBILITY *

2020 - Present Jeep Gladiator

NISSAN COMPATIBILITY *

2004 - Present Nissan Titan

TOYOTA COMPATIBILITY *

2007 - Present Toyota Tundra

*Compatibility subject to change. Call for details.

Don’t see your truck on the list? Check out our other options (or buy a new truck...) here!

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.