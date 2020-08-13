TruckVault’s SeatVault: Bringing secure lockable storage to the cab of your pickup

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Out of sight, out of mind. Keep your firearms and tactical gear secured and concealed in the cab of your pickup with the SeatVault by TruckVault. Large enough to fit an AR platform rifle with space for smaller items like protective gear, ammo boxes and other valuables. This design can be configured into one or two top hinged doors integrated with our standard low profile Silver T-Handle locks.
The SeatVault exterior is made to match the interior of your pickup to help ensure concealment.
Curious if we can make one for your rig?
FORD COMPATIBILITY *
-
2009 - Present Ford F-150 Super Crew Cab
-
2014 - Present Ford F-250 Super Crew Cab
- 2014 - Present Ford F-350 Super Crew Cab
- 2014 - Present Ford F-350 Extended Cab
- 2001 - Present Ford Ranger Extended Cab
CHEVROLET COMPATIBILITY *
- 2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab
- 2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab
- 2014 - Present Chevy Silverado 3500 Crew Cab
- 2004 - Present Chevy Colorado Extended Cab
DODGE COMPATIBILITY *
- 2019 - Present Dodge Ram
GMC COMPATIBILITY *
- 2007 - 2014 GMC Sierra
- 2015 - 2018 GMC Sierra
- 2019 - Present GMC Sierra
HONDA COMPATIBILITY *
- 2006 - 2016 Honda Ridgeline
- 2017 - Present Honda Ridgeline
JEEP COMPATIBILITY *
- 2020 - Present Jeep Gladiator
NISSAN COMPATIBILITY *
- 2004 - Present Nissan Titan
TOYOTA COMPATIBILITY *
- 2007 - Present Toyota Tundra
*Compatibility subject to change. Call for details.
Don’t see your truck on the list? Check out our other options (or buy a new truck...) here!
About TruckVault
Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.
TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.
Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.