Win a $7,500 Garage Makeover from California Casualty

California Casualty wants to thank first responders with a new Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. One lucky law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT will receive a $7,500 Garage Makeover. Public safety professionals can enter at www.policefiregiveaway.com.

The winner of the newest Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes from California Casualty will be handed a $7,500 check to create the garage of their dreams.

Imagine the possibilities: new cabinets, custom tool storage, shiny new flooring or even a beverage and snack area to go with a big screen TV.

Whether it’s a gym, workshop, or refuge from the stresses of the day, California Casualty will help create your ultimate garage. It’s our thanks for the hard work first responders do, often putting their lives in danger, to keep our communities safer.

“We are grateful for the tough job first responders do every day for all us,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “We wanted to show our appreciation and provide a useful way to say thanks.”

The Work Hard/Play Hard $7,500 Garage Makeover drawing is open to peace officers, EMTs and firefighters – American heroes who work hard and risk their lives. Entries are being taken now through October 31, 2019, at www.policefiregiveaway.com. The winner will be announced in November.

Previous Work Hard/Play Hard sweepstakes from California Casualty have awarded public safety personnel Liberty Safes, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash. Past winners include an Oregon Police officer, Colorado Sheriff’s captain, Firefighters from California, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania and a California Highway Patrolman.

First responders can learn more about California Casualty and how it appreciates all they do at https://mycalcas.com.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to firefighters, law enforcement officers, educators and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.