With Estes AWS Accessories, your gear is ready when you are

Part of our mission at Estes AWS is to protect law enforcement. One way we do that is by designing weapon lockers and accessories that allow officers to access gear quickly in case of an emergency. The accessories work in conjunction with the Estes AWS Storage Box and the Estes AWS SUV Weapon Locker and can be purchased individually or as part of a package.

SUV Auxiliary Drawer

Slightly smaller than the SUV Storage Box, the SUV Auxiliary Drawer is a compact solution that keeps your gear out of sight and locked away.

The black powder coat resists rust and the 14-gauge galvannealed steel construction pairs perfectly with other Estes AWS products.

SUV Fence Package

Sometimes equipment can shift as vehicles move from place to place. The SUV Fence Package is an extra storage barrier that keeps gear from sliding to the passenger seats. Made of 16-gauge steel and powder coated, this Fence Package will organize items without having to open a drawer or push a button.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.