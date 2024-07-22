TruckVault to showcase innovative secure storage solutions at Police Fleet Expo 2024

PRESS RELEASE

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — TruckVault, the industry leader in secure in-vehicle storage solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Police Fleet Expo. The event will take place from August 12-15, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Attendees can find TruckVault at Booth 453, where the company will be displaying two of its latest products: the Drone Responder 9, installed in a Chevrolet Tahoe, and an All-Weather TruckVault and TruckGlide combination, installed in a Chevrolet Silverado. These cutting-edge storage solutions are designed to meet the rigorous demands of law enforcement professionals, providing secure, organized, and easily accessible storage for essential equipment.

Representing TruckVault at the expo will be Ray Poquiz, Public Safety Manager of the Gulf States, and Victoria Maywald, Outside Commercial and Consumer Sales Representative. Both Poquiz and Maywald bring extensive experience in public safety and secure storage solutions, and will be available to answer questions, provide product demonstrations, and discuss how TruckVault products can enhance the efficiency and safety of law enforcement operations.

The Police Fleet Expo is an annual event that brings together law enforcement agencies, fleet managers, and public safety professionals from across the country to explore the latest advancements in fleet management and vehicle equipment. TruckVault’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies with innovative storage solutions that enhance operational readiness and efficiency.

