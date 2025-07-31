Shots fired: The hero who snatched stolen police rifles from rioters speaks out

Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with John Carughi, aka the “Weapon Snatcher” — the civilian who confronted armed rioters in Seattle and took back two stolen police rifles. He shares the intense moment-by-moment details of how it all went down. This is a raw, behind-the-scenes look at courage, chaos and taking action when it matters most.

Key takeaways from this episode:



How Carughi disarmed two rioters during the 2020 Seattle unrest, recovering stolen police rifles and gaining national attention as “Weapon Snatcher.”

How military and firearms instructor experience gave Carughi the tactical skills and composure needed to act decisively and avoid lethal force under pressure.

Why emotional intelligence and situational awareness are essential for public safety professionals operating in high-stress, politically charged environments.

Why unsecured firearms in police vehicles pose a serious risk during riots and civil unrest, reinforcing the need for reliable storage solutions like TruckVault.

Why preparedness and equipment security should take priority over comfort, especially when storing firearms, protective gear or mission-critical tools in vehicles.