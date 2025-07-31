REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Shots fired: The hero who snatched stolen police rifles from rioters speaks out

A Marine veteran shares how he earned the name “Weapon Snatcher” during the 2020 riots

July 31, 2025 02:02 PM • 
Shots Fired Podcast
Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

In this episode of the Shots Fired Podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Schoberg sit down with John Carughi, aka the “Weapon Snatcher” — the civilian who confronted armed rioters in Seattle and took back two stolen police rifles. He shares the intense moment-by-moment details of how it all went down. This is a raw, behind-the-scenes look at courage, chaos and taking action when it matters most.

TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Key takeaways from this episode:

  1. How Carughi disarmed two rioters during the 2020 Seattle unrest, recovering stolen police rifles and gaining national attention as “Weapon Snatcher.”
  2. How military and firearms instructor experience gave Carughi the tactical skills and composure needed to act decisively and avoid lethal force under pressure.
  3. Why emotional intelligence and situational awareness are essential for public safety professionals operating in high-stress, politically charged environments.
  4. Why unsecured firearms in police vehicles pose a serious risk during riots and civil unrest, reinforcing the need for reliable storage solutions like TruckVault.
  5. Why preparedness and equipment security should take priority over comfort, especially when storing firearms, protective gear or mission-critical tools in vehicles.
Shots Fired Podcast
The Shots Fired Podcast, now featured on Police1, brings you powerful stories and reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Join host Kyle Shoberg, a Northern California police sergeant, and co-host Mark Redlich, a 14-year Sacramento PD veteran, as they sit down with law enforcement professionals and community leaders to discuss critical issues and strategies in policing.

Shots Fired is a law enforcement-based podcast to keep first responders safe and to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Episodes featured conversations, in-depth discussions, critical thinking, sharing experiences and interviewing other members of law enforcement and the community.