The Hog Radio partners with California Casualty Insurance

Lynnwood, WA. – To mark the launch of their new website The Hog Radio Show has partnered with California Casualty Insurance to offer a chance for all Law enforcement officers to win a new 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“As long time supporters of individuals who work in Law Enforcement we thought it would be a great way to bring awareness to the launch of our new website by partnering with California Casualty a trusted name in the insurance world to offer our friends in Law Enforcement a chance to win a new 2014 Harley Davidson”. Stated Steve Johann producer of The Hog Radio Show.

To qualify for entering the contest you must be currently employed as a Law Enforcement Officer. Contest ends September 1st. For details and to sign up visit www.thehogradioshow.com and click on the front page banner of The Hog Radio Show website.

About The Hog Radio Show: Headquartered in Lynnwood, WA The Hog Radio Show is a national weekly show covering the world of motorcycling and rider lifestyle. The show is available for listening through the website. The Hog Radio Show, bringing you the Best, in Ridertainment.

About California Casualty Insurance: California Casualty’s mission is to provide protection and peace of mind for the people that serve our communities: Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Educators and Nurses. California casualty, We protect our Heroes.