Ala. police receive Byrne Justice Assistance Grant

By Kimberly Hyde

WTVY

DOTHAN, Ala. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with Dothan Police once again to receive the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant.

The federal money is set aside for law enforcement and allows departments to buy things like vehicles, training, equipment and computers for patrol cars. The Houston County and Dothan City Commissions have approved the federal grant for several years in a row.

“It’s just another example of the cooperation with have with the City of Dothan,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver. “We work daily to try to work with them and other governments to make tax dollars go further. This is a good opportunity and example of that.”

